Ilona M. Nason
Ilona M. (Williams) Nason, 79, of Marlborough, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Keene after a period of declining health.
She was born on March 2, 1940, in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Raino Williams and Eleanor (Clark) Russell.
She was a member of the Federated Church in Marlborough and past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marlborough Fire Department. She provided childcare in her home for many years. She loved her family and enjoyed camping, 4-wheeling and ice racing. She was the matriarch of her family who made the house go around. Ilona will forever be missed and remembered for the kindness and love she always showed.
She is survived by: her husband of 62 years, Edward C. Nason Jr. of Marlborough; daughters: Debra O’Brien and her husband, David, of Rye; and Doreen Nason of Marlborough; her son, Kevin M. Nason and his wife, Charlette, of Troy; her sister, Virginia R. Hipple, of Wilmington, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by: two sons, John E. Nason and Stephen M. Nason; two grandsons in childhood; and her brother, Roger C. Williams, in 1961.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Burial will be announced and held in the spring at Meeting House Cemetery, Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ilona Nason’s name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 (www.Komen.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
