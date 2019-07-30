Ilene M. Proulx
A graveside service for Ilene M. Proulx, who passed on June 23, 2019, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
