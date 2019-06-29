Ilene M. Proulx
Ilene M. (Crossman) Proulx, 89, of Keene passed away on June 23, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home following a period of declining health.
She was born on March 3, 1930, in Leicester, Vt., the daughter of Mamie (Euber) and Roy Crossman. She spent most of her life in Keene; however, she had opportunities to reside in Rhode Island, Vermont and Florida in her retirement.
On April 20, 1950, Ilene married Nelson D. Proulx. Nelson was her dancing partner and camping companion. They spent many wonderful years together, watching their family grow until his passing in 2011.
Ilene had been employed by Douglas Toy and Wallingsford Woolen Mill in Keene, the Homestead Woolen Mill, Sylvania in Hillsborough, Robert Harts in Keene and CR Bard in Fitzwilliam, from which she retired.
Having a big heart for others, Ilene deeply loved and cherished having many generations of grandchildren to care for. She was a longtime member of the Women of the Moose in Keene. She was talented in knitting, sewing and crocheting, and was most famously known for her braided rugs. She loved horses and a good adventure on horseback. Ilene never passed up a good yard sale and always found something worthwhile to bring home.
Ilene will be greatly missed by her children, Frank Proulx and his wife, Linda, of Swanzey, Diana Fiorey and her husband, Russell, of Surry, and Carole Grant of Maine; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Ilene Roy of Fitzwilliam; sister, Millicent Waldron of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson D. Proulx; son, Winston Roy Jr.; and siblings, Neva, Wanetta, Robert, Madeline, Kenneth, Carl and Vera.
Ilene and her family are grateful for the impeccable care she received at the Carpenter Home in Swanzey and Dementia Unit at Westwood in Keene.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ilene M. Proulx’s name to the Westwood Keene Center, Dementia Unit 3, 298 Main St., Keene, NH 03431; or the American Cancer Society, New Hampshire Chapter, 2 Commerce Drive #110, Bedford, NH 03110 (www.cancer.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ilene, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
