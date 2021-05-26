Idamae Harman

Idamae (Harlfinger) Harman, 79, of Rindge, passed peacefully on May 22, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 7, 1941, in Boston to Everett D. (Bud) and Loretta L. Harlfinger. Ida lived her life to the fullest and grew up in Hyde Park, Mass.
Ida leaves behind her four children: Joanne E. O’Brien and her husband, William; Marylee Harman; James E. Harman and his wife, Rita S.; and Joseph R. Harman. She also leaves her grandchildren: Jacob A. O’Brien, Hannah R. Harman, Katelyn M. Harman, Julia (Doo Dah) Mimi Harman, Alisa M. Sawyer, Angelo V. Sawyer and Joseph A. Sawyer; along with many great-grandchildren. Ida also leaves behind her brother, Charles E. Harlfinger, and his wife, Anita; and her sister, Joanne E. Favret, and her husband, Raymond. She also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.
Ida worked many years for the telephone company and the Hyde Park (Mass.) Tribune. She became a writer and photographer for a local newspaper and then worked in later in human services caring for others in need. In her later years she enjoyed working on the town elections and being involved in the local historical society with friends.
Ida loved sharing family stories spending “Num-Num Sundays” together with family and working on genealogy. She also enjoyed long conversations with friends, both new and old, and spent some time as a member of The Red Hat Society. Working around in her yard and planting vegetables and beautiful flower gardens was of particular enjoyment. Ida loved collecting special antiques and hunting for treasures at the Share Shack to give to her family and friends. Ida passionately enjoyed going to flea markets, yard sales and, most importantly, enjoying family. She will be remembered for the love and laughs she has shared. Family and friendship were the most important thing to Ida. She leaves a legacy for all of those who love her to remember. She worked tirelessly for those she loved.
Calling hours will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater MA 02379 in the Harlfinger memory.
To view Ida’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or simply for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
