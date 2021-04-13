Ian Todd Mathews, 32, of Keene, sadly passed away on his 32nd birthday, March 13, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center of a chronic illness. His loved ones were at his side until the end.
Ian had a zest for life. He enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding, camping, swimming, disc golf and playing golf with his friends. He traveled throughout the United States and Mexico. He appreciated dressing to the nines for family functions. He spoke fluent German and excelled at everything. He was a generous, happy-go-lucky person who lived life to the fullest. To know him was to love him. His gregarious smile and hugs melted everyone. But there was nothing he loved more than spending time with his family whom he loved exponentially.
He is survived by his wife, Kayla (Whippie), who was his world and soulmate, who stayed by his side and helped him pass on; their beloved cats, Taco and Waffles; his stepdaughter, Olivia R. Strickland, he adored and cherished their time together; his mother, Yvonne Westfal,l and her spouse, Chris Beard, of Greenfield; his father, Todd and Amanda (Smith) of Amherst; his in-laws, Susan and Eric Whippie, of Sullivan; his siblings: Joanne Reynolds and her husband, Richard, of Smithville, Texas; Daaron Mathews and his wife, Ashley (Reis), of Grantham; Garrett Mathews and Beka Washburn of Keene; Tyler Whippie of Sullivan; Garrett Smith of Amherst; Veronica Beard of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; Tyler and Avery Beard of Peterborough; and his best friend in life, Cole McCloud, of Milford.
Ian was also the loving uncle to Oliver, Daniel, Adelyne and James.
Additionally, he leaves behind grandparents, Kathy (Crowley) and Allen Kerntke of Fries, Va.; and Bob Westfall of Latta, N.C.
He is predeceased by grandparents, Lynn and Jim Talucci, and his Uncle Oliver Mathews, all formerly of Joppa, Md.
Ian will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Services for Ian will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Devine Mercy Church in Peterborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kitty Rescue of Jaffrey or the Monadnock Humane Society.
