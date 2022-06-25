Ian Matthew Griffin-Bales was born March 24, 1982, in Holyoke, Mass., and passed away from complications of Type 1 Diabetes at his beloved family home on Swanzey Lake on March 20, 2022.
As a child, Ian grew up around overseas military bases and returned for the summers with his family to their cabin on Swanzey Lake. He attended the Department of Defense Overseas Schools in Japan, Korea and Germany, where his parents, Lt. Col. Mary Griffin-Bales, USAF NC, Retired and B. Lynn Bales were assigned. Living overseas as a child and playing soccer with the host nation children, Ian quickly picked up the languages and was proficient in speaking, reading, and writing Japanese and could easily converse in Korean and German.
He attended Keene State College and studied sociology. It was during his time at Keene State that he started volunteering at the Hundred Nights Shelter, eventually becoming a dedicated and devoted employee. Ian was passionate about helping the homeless and although his illness prevented him from working he still continued to help in small ways, whether it was sweeping the sidewalks and picking up cigarette butts or assisting with donations and fundraising.
Music was a natural part of Ian’s life growing up and he was a gifted guitar player and loved to play music with his Dad. At family events he often was the one who encouraged others to join in and sing or play their instrument.
Ian will be greatly missed by his parents; his sisters: Bridget Mower (Jeremy) of Sutton, Mass., and Alanna Griffin-Bales of Greenfield (N.H.); and his nieces, Samantha and Quinn Mower, of Sutton, Mass. He sadly leaves his cat, Neko, who his nieces have lovingly adopted. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins in the Chicagoland area, California, Florida and Knoxville, Tenn., as well as his dear colleagues at Hundred Nights Shelter and his friends and neighbors on Swanzey Lake.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ian’s name to Hundred Nights Shelter, 17 Lamson St., Keene NH 03431.