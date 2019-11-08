Ian J. Baker
Ian Jon Baker passed away on Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 50 years.
Ian was born in Rose Park, England. At 7 years old he moved to Adelaidel, South Australia, with his adoptive parents Peter and Glyris John. In 2017 Ian came to the United States and married his wife, Marie Barden.
Ian’s friendly smile will be sorely missed by the many residents of Keene he greeted everyday while delivering the Keene Sentinel. He is survived by his parents, wife, sister and step-son.
The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ian’s name to help support the family’s cost for final expenses.
