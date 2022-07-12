Ian Douglas Byrnes, 20, of Lincoln, Mass., and Keene, died as a result of a motorcycle accident in Lexington, Mass., on July 8, 2022.
He was born Dec. 13, 2001, in Manchester, the son of Michael K. Byrnes and Julie Ann Krakauer. Early childhood years were spent in Gilmanton, attending local schools, participating in sports and Cub Scouts of America. After moving to Massachusetts, he attended schools in Concord, Littleton and Lexington, graduating from The Winchendon School, Winchendon, Mass., in May 2022. Ian was currently working as a cross trainer for Shake Shack, Burlington, Mass., and in the process of becoming a shift manager. He was also taking night classes to obtain multiple welding certifications to help further a career as an ironworker.
Ian’s first passion was sports, though video games, music, animals and collecting were a close second. Most recently he had begun coaching volleyball and playing ice hockey. Ian was a competitive lacrosse goalie and attacker for Littleton and Lexington high schools. He played regional club lacrosse during summer and fall seasons. Ian was an accomplished and ranked eSports player with Boston Revolt in the SLG league. Anytime he fell in love with a new video game, he was determined to rank in the top 5 percent in the world, and he got there, sometimes placing in the top 1 percent. He carried the same enthusiasm with every new passion.
Ian loved cars and motorcycles — the louder the better. He was fascinated with Asian food and culture, and had hoped to travel to Bali, Japan and the rest of the world.
Ian completed a resume the day he died. He wrote, “When I get into something, I am focused and driven to become better. To become a better worker, a better welder, and a better person. I want to grow as a person, contribute, and I want to experience as much as I can.”
“I have coached for Lexington Youth Lacrosse. I highly enjoyed doing that. I wish I could have done it more. I have had a lot of success being a wingman, being able to help someone achieve their maximum. Pushing people to get to where they want to be and watching them accomplish it gives me so much joy.”
Ian is survived by his parents, Michael K. Byrnes, of Keene, and Julie Ann Krakauer and her fiancee, Geoff Moore, of Lincoln, Mass; his brother, Ryan Byrnes of Keene; and his sister, Carolyn Crow, her husband, Paul Hayne, and their son, Theo, of Boulder, Colo. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Dorothy Krakauer of New York City, and Richard and Courtney Krakauer of Healdsburg, Calif.; his aunts and uncles: Becky Lindsay and her husband, Jason Foidel, of Vancouver, Wash.; Christopher Krakauer of Napier, New Zealand; Capt. Richard Krakauer USAF and his wife, Laura, with NATO in Germany; Sherri Beckta of Keene; John Byrnes Jr. and his wife, Kirsten, of Brattleboro; and Timothy Byrnes and his wife, Jennifer, of Troy; and his cousins: Cherie Kelly and her son, Albie; Dr. Jason Beckta; Adam Beckta; Allison Alger; Emily Byrnes; Jessica Muzzey; Josh Byrnes; Jamie Hsu and Colin McKenney.
Ian was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Dorothy Byrnes, of Keene.
He is also survived by his first love, Samantha Forni, of Lexington, Mass., and innumerable close friends. He had more best friends than there are letters in the words “best friends.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Douglass Funeral Home in Lexington, Mass. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Follen Church in Lexington, Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to one of Ian’s favorite charities: Bikes Not Bombs, Boston; Monadnock Humane Society, Swanzey; Lexington Youth Lacrosse, Lexington, Mass.; or The Winchendon School, Winchendon, Mass.