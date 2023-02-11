Hugh Morton Curry, 77, of Swanzey, passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Barbara Curry.
Hugh was a lifelong resident of Swanzey, graduating from Monadnock Regional High School in 1964, where he played football and ran track. He furthered his education at the Thompson School at the University of New Hampshire and Manchester Technical School.
He then began his career at the original Sears store in Keene, where he was a service technician and service manager before moving on to sales. Once Sears in Keene closed, he followed his dream in woodworking and carpentry. It was then that he could release his talents and creativity with his hands, building beautiful homes, peaceful decks, custom-made detailed trim work and family heirlooms to be passed down through his many grandchildren.
He was a “fixer,” always puttering around in his workshop, and because of his creative mind, his family often referred to him as “MacGyver.” Hugh was the reliable neighbor in crisis, the voice of reason in panic, and the hand to hold for just any reason.
Hugh’s life was all about family and his adoration for his wife was exhibited with every beat of his heart, as it was with his children and grandchildren. He would spend afternoons traveling to extracurricular activities for his children and grandchildren, proudly cheering on their accomplishments. He was happiest when his grandchildren would visit and he could play games with them, teach them to ride bikes and swim, and just snuggle with them. Hugh built personalized toys for his grandchildren and would often equip them with a motor so they could zip around the yard as he carefully watched them.
He guided his family with patience, intelligence and unconditional love, living a simple, stoic life that has made him their hero — the gentle giant.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann (Whitney); his son, Chris Curry; his daughter, Rebecca Avery, and her husband, Ryan; his grandchildren: Avrie; Levi and his wife, Jenna; Finley; Cainen; Hadley; and Briggs; as well as his beloved siblings, Prudence Fraser, and Gregory Curry and his wife, Kim; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are indefinite at this time. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please make it in his memory to Applewood Rehabilitation Center, 8 Snow Road, Winchester NH 03470.