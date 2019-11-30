Hubert J.J. Spicher
Hubert J.J. “Hu” Spicher, 91, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Nov. 23, 2019.
He was born in Solingen, Germany, on April 6, 1928, the second son of Peter L. and Christine (Blank) Spicher, arriving in this country via Ellis Island on April 30, 1930. The family lived in New Jersey for three years before settling in Keene. Hu attended local schools, graduating from St Joseph’s in 1942, Keene High School in 1946, and Keene Teacher’s College in 1955, majoring in history.
He served in the Regular Army for three years and in The Reserves for three more. Most of his Regular Army time was spent in The Panama Canal Zone, where he was assigned to the 62nd MRU and attached to HQ Co. USACARIB. During the Korean War, he was re-called to active duty, assigned to the 7th MRU and attached to HQ. CO., USARMY.
In his high school days, he worked at the former W.L. Goodnow Co., and while attending college and between service hitches he worked at the former Medical Hall. Afterwards, he was employed in various capacities at Markem Corporation, retiring from there in 1986.
During retirement, Hubert was a frequent medical volunteer at The Jean Meyer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston, participating in both cardiovascular and metabolic studies. He also worked part-time as a residential replacement appraiser for Cheshire County Insurance Agency and, after their merger, The Clark-Mortenson Insurance Co.
As a private pilot he enjoyed taking friends and family on aerial tours of the Monadnock Region. Annual Elderhostel trips to Europe filled much of his retirement time, also.
Survivors include his two sons: Norman Spicher of Keene; and Thomas Spicher and his wife, Kimberly, of Rutherfordston, N.C.; two grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Jonathan, of Florida; along with several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and older brother, Rudolph.
At his request there are no visiting hours or services, but a celebration of life may be happening come springtime. Hubert loved classical music. Donations in his memory made be made to: The Keene Chorale, P.O. Box 250, Keene 03431; The Keene Chamber Orchestra, P.O. Box 665, West Swanzey 03469; or HCS Hospice, 312 Marlboro, St., Keene 03431.
