Howard Weinreich
Howard Weinreich, 94, of Morehead City, N.C., passed away peacefully.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1924, the youngest member of his family, which included his parents, Max and Kate, and his three older sisters, Rita, Lillian and Cecile.
Max arrived alone in New York City as a 10-year-old boy in 1895. His parents had sent him from Poland, with the hope that their son would have a better life in the land of opportunity. Max lived with some relatives and grew up working in the city. He eventually entered the men’s clothing business and started his own retail store when he was 21.
When Howard was a young boy, he had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed taking risks. He once fell and fractured an arm while attempting to jump from one garage roof to the next. A girl in his neighborhood had dared him to do this, and he wanted to impress her. He said it worked, but the experience was rather painful.
Howard enjoyed drawing pictures and building things. His early sketchpads were full of drawings of airplanes, sailing ships, whimsical castles and gallant knights on horseback.
When Howard was a young teen, his father tried desperately to relocate his parents and sisters to the United States. In 1939, as the Nazis were invading Poland, Max returned to Krakow and attempted to bring them all back to America.
Immigration quotas in the U.S. were restricted at this time, and Max was ultimately unsuccessful in his efforts to obtain entry visas for his family. He even met personally with the president and requested his help, but this was to no avail. Many years later, Max would learn that his parents, sisters and all of his other relatives had been lost in the Holocaust.
By the time Howard turned 17, the United States had already entered the Second World War. He was aware of the rumors concerning the treatment and possible execution of European Jews. Howard enlisted in the Army, with the thought that he might be able to help them.
Howard trained in Ireland and then participated in the Allied invasion of Western Europe. Three months later, he was severely wounded in a military action that would later become known as the Battle of Horseshoe Woods. Howard and his family only recently learned about the details of this tragic event. Many facts regarding this battle are emerging today, and these revelations helped Howard to heal more completely.
After the initial landing on the beaches of Normandy, the infantry experienced intense hedgerow fighting. When the Germans began to retreat, the so-called “break out” occurred. Howard was attached to General Patton’s Third Army as the Allied forces advanced rapidly across France.
Howard was among the 1,200 soldiers of the 11th Infantry Regiment, who then spearheaded the drive toward Germany. On Sept. 7, 1944, these men reached the Moselle River and had the distinction of being the furthest advanced unit of the Allied army.
What happened next partially explains why this became just another “forgotten battle.” The American soldiers were four days ahead of their supply line, and also lacked artillery and air support. They had not seen the enemy for several days and had just learned that the Germans were now heavily fortified on the other side of the river.
The colonel immediately sent a message back to Command Headquarters stating that this was not a secure location for a bridgehead and suggested that they cross the river further to the south. During the night, communications became confused and, the following morning, much to everyone’s surprise and shock, the troops were ordered to cross the river in broad daylight.
As soon as the men began paddling their small wooden boats, the German machine guns, mortars and artillery rained down on them. The raking fire took a heavy toll and many lives were lost. Those men who made it across the river positioned themselves with their backs to the water and dug their foxholes in the shape of a large horseshoe.
Through a combination of poor communication and hasty command decisions, these troops were effectively abandoned and cut off from all help. They endured almost three days of hell before their request to retreat was finally acknowledged. More than 945 men were killed or wounded in this action, and the battle never made the news back home.
Today, the “Horseshoe Woods” line of foxholes is still visible. The local residents of the nearby small town hold an annual memorial service to honor the men who liberated their families so many years ago. They consider the area to be sacred and will not allow people to enter the wooded site of the battle. They know that many soldiers’ bodies still remain buried in the foxholes where they died.
Over time, Howard recovered from the physical injuries that he received during the battle. His inner wounds, however, would stay with him for much of his life.
After the war, Howard graduated from North Carolina State University and later attended graduate school at Yale University. He became a superb architect, designing many beautiful, contemporary homes. Howard was well known and respected throughout his community in Stamford, Conn.
After retiring, Howard took to the air and became a licensed glider pilot. In his spare time, he also enjoyed working as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. When he turned 70, Howard purchased his first guitar, and taught himself to play it. Music continued to bring him joy for the remainder of his life. In his later years, Howard considered himself to be a Buddhist and was a prolific folk artist, creating many fun sculptures. Howard very much loved his dogs, Elspeth, Mr. Muggles and Lily Rose.
Howard’s son, Roger, was blessed to be by his side as he left this world on June 14, 2019. The family is forever grateful for the gifts of love and life that Howard has given them. Howard’s last wish was that his ashes be placed in the foxholes of Horseshoe Woods.
Howard is survived by his wife, Jane Weinreich, of Moorehead City, N.C.; his dog, Lily Rose; his first wife, Bobbe Evans, of Stamford, Conn.; his sister, Cecil Moskowitz, of San Rafael, Calif.; his son, Roger Weinreich, and his wife, Madeleine, of Keene; his son, Marc Weinreich, and his wife, Joanna, of Salt Lake City, Utah; his daughter, Susan Weinreich, and her husband Stuart, of Denver; and his grandchildren: Adam Weinreich of Damascus, Pa.; Max Weinreich of Santa Cruz, Calif.; and Haley Weinreich, of Brooklyn, N.Y.
The public is invited to a celebration of Howard’s life on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, between 5 and 7 p.m., at 51 Railroad St., Suite 440, in Keene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.