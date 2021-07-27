Howard R. Clark, 91, a longtime resident of Harrisville, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisville on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
His parents, John N. and Bernice (Keough) Clark, welcomed their son into the world on April 25, 1930, in Peterborough. Howard grew up in Harrisville and was a 1948 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school he participated on the football team.
Howard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War as a clerk with the CIA in Washington, D.C. He was honorably discharged earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Howard began a 30-year career with Markem Corporation in Keene, ending as vice-president and general manager and retiring in 1985.
Having a love for his community, Howard served on the boards of many area organizations, including Cheshire Medical Center, Kurn Hattin Home for Children, the YMCA, N.H. Technical College in Nashua and the Monadnock United Way. He also served as the president of the Keene Chamber of Commerce, and was a longtime member and past president of the Keene Lions Club. He was a longtime member of the Community Church of Harrisville.
Every person that Howard met was a friend; he listened and engaged with everyone, whether walking, traveling or sitting by his beloved Lake Skatutakee.
When not hard at work or out in the community he so loved, Howard enjoyed traveling both here in the United States and abroad. He loved boating, fishing, hunting, skiing, camping and anything that found him in the great outdoors. Howard found great solace in being at the beach, taking long walks and biking. Family gatherings and vacations brought him great joy and many special memories.
Howard was a true New England sports fan, enjoying the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins.
He will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially his four children: Howard R. Clark Jr. and his wife, Ann, of Peterborough; Linda C. Potter and her husband, Michael, of Harrisville; Scott D. Clark of Harrisville; Heidi C. Reeves and her husband, Rob, of Hailey, Idaho; James and Annie Lee, Timothy and JoJo of Marlborough; his grandchildren: Amy Kavalauskas and her husband, Jim; Howard R. Clark III and his wife, Maya; Clark Potter; Amanda Potter; Ashley Clark; Cole Reeves; and Claribele Reeves; his great-grandsons, Cameryn Madden and Peter Kavalalauskas; a brother, George Clark, and his wife, Martha, of Harrisville; a sister, Jean Washer, of Marlow; his partner of 18 years, Jane Keough, of Leominster, Mass; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Howard was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Elaine (Murray) Clark, on Oct. 26, 2001; a grandson, Justin Clark; and three brothers: Ralph Clark, Francis Clark and Russell Clark.
Howard and Elaine’s 50 years of life together was filled with dancing, laughter, and time with grandchildren, family and close friends. Their door was always open with room at their table.
Dad loved being with his partner, Jane Keough, and her family and friends. They enjoyed spending time at the lake, dining out, dancing, visiting family in Idaho, traveling to Bailey Island, Maine, Italy and other special places.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Howard’s loving caregivers, Teri Taylor and Julie Lord.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial in the Island Cemetery, Harrisville, will be held privately by the family. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Clark’s memory to: Patient Care Needs of Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564; Harrisville Fire Department, c/o Chief Wayne Derosia, 699 Chesham Road, Harrisville NH 03450; or Community Church of Harrisville, 13 Canal St., Harrisville NH 03450.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
