Howard A. Minch, 87, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Alpine Care Center in Keene following a period of failing health.
His parents, Richard and Marion (Holman) Minch, welcomed their son into the world on Nov. 16, 1933, in Cavendish, Vt. Howard enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4. He worked for more than 30 years with the MPB Corporation in Keene. Following retirement, Howard enjoyed genealogy, looking back at his family heritage and his German descent. He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed collecting anything containing the word “Love” written on it. He loved to play chess and was a member of a chess club in Keene, participating in many area tournaments as well. He loved jigsaw puzzles and anything that would help him to “keep a sharp mind.” His family and his many friends meant the world to him.
He will be greatly missed by his two daughters: Heidi Kezar and her husband, Mark, of Bartlett, Tenn.; and Sheril Bucknam and her husband, Steve, of Somersworth; his grandchildren: Rachel Minch, Alex Kezar, Brian Phillips and Tanya Phillips; his great-granddaughter, Callie Austin; his sisters: Clara Whitney of Keene; Marilyn Stocker of Chester, Vt.; and Marlene Alderman of Florida; and his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Minch; his mother, Marion Hoisington; and six brothers: Richard Minch, Charles Minch, Gary Minch, Michael Minch, Ted Minch and Donald Webster.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. Burial will be held privately by the family.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.