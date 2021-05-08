Howard A. Minch, 87, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Alpine Healthcare Center, Keene, following a period of failing health. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit filed over layoffs at Vermont Bread Co. and parent company
- Keene board approves ax-throwing sans alcohol downtown
- Charlestown woman dies in Weathersfield, Vt., crash
- Monster-truck rally at Cheshire County fairgrounds planned for May 8
- New BBQ truck to take the place of Hot Hogs in Keene
- Spontaneous combustion of rags led to Sharon fire, official said
- Keene medical marijuana dispensary sees steady business in first weeks
- Troy 7-year-old turns grief into joy by making cards for cancer patients
- Fire departments across the region celebrate life of Chesterfield firefighter
- Homebuyers are paying top dollar. So why aren’t more locals selling?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.