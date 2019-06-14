Howard A. Humphrey
Howard A. Humphrey, 77, a resident of Hillsboro House in Hillsborough and a longtime resident of Keene, died peacefully on June 8, 2019, in hospice care at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health due to dementia.
Howard was born the son of the late Maurice T. Humphrey and Mable (Zwicker) Humphrey in February of 1942 in Bradford, Vt. Howard graduated from Bradford Academy in 1961, where he enjoyed basketball, baseball and golf.
He then pursued a career in masonry work.
He married the late Janet Louise (Gilmond) Humphrey in August of 1962 in Bradford, Vt., and moved to Keene, where they raised three daughters. Howard was self-employed until his retirement in 2010, when he stopped working to care for his wife during her illness.
Howard loved his dogs, enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, NASCAR races and playing cards with friends and dancing to country bands on Saturday nights with his wife. He had a unique sense of humor, loved a good joke and was always the one initiating a prank of some sort. He loved spending time at his camp in Vermont and truly had the gift for gab.
Howard is survived by his daughters, Dorene Adams and her husband, Jarvis Adams IV, of Greenfield, Debbie Willett and her fiancé, John Guile, of Keene, Darcy Robinson and her husband, Scott Robinson, of Keene; his grandchildren, Jarvis V. Jenna, Jeremy, Josiah, Jessica, Joanna and Jonathan Adams of Greenfield; Shelby Willett and her fiancé, Scott Dorman, of Keene; stepgrandchild, Justin Robinson of Marlborough; step-great-grandchildren, Holly, Hunter and Joslynn Robinson; his sister, Kathy Thibault and her husband, André Thibault, of Bradford, Vt.; niece, Amy Thibault; and nephew, André Thibault and his wife, Teresa; other nieces and nephews and a very close friend who was like a son to Howard, Scott Beernaert of Goffstown.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Janet, after 50 years of marriage; and by his brother, Maurice Humphrey.
A private gathering and burial will be held at a later date.
Donations to an animal shelter or hospice care facility of one’s choice can be made in Howard’s memory for those who wish to do so.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.