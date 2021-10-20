Holly Renee (Earley) Hodgdon, 42, of Athol, Mass., died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at home.
A Celebration of Life for Holly and her brother, Daniel, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Winchester VFW Hall, 35 Main St., Winchester.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy and Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, Mass., is assisting with arrangements.
