Holly Renee Hodgdon

Holly Renee (Earley) Hodgdon, 42, of Athol, Mass., died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at home.
She was born in Keene on June 17, 1979, the daughter of Phillip E. Earley and Amy A. (Carl) Earley. Holly grew up in Winchester and graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester with the class of 1997.
She worked as a Home Health Aid for Comfort Care. She was a loving and caring mother who enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
She will be missed by her family: her husband of 9 years, Jeffrey A. Hodgdon; her two sons, Ian and Breydan; her parents, Phillip and Amy Earley; her paternal grandmother, Eila Packard, of Brewer, Maine; her father- and mother-in-law, Allen and Bonnie Hodgdon, of Athol, Mass.; her sister-in-law, Laurie Hodgdon, of Lowell, Mass., and her loving pets, her dog, Ella, and cat, Thomas.
She was predeceased by her brother, Daniel Earley, who passed on June 29, 2021.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, Mass.
A Celebration of Life for Holly and her brother, Daniel, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m., at the Winchester VFW Hall, 35 Main St., Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Athol Board of Health, for use in COVID Relief, 584 Main St., Athol MA 01331; or the American Legion Post 44, P.O. Box 191, Winchester NH 03086. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, Mass., is directing arrangements.
