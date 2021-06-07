Holly Beth Barrett

Holly Beth (Halpin) Barrett, 51, of Sullivan and Key West, Fla., passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at her home in Sullivan.
She was born in Keene on July 10, 1969, the daughter of the late George Halpin and Mary (Heath) Halpin of Keene. Holly attended Keene High School and graduated with the class of 1987. She continued her studies at the University of Connecticut; then she received an associate’s degree in computer science from New Hampshire Technical College in 1992 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from New Hampshire College in 1994. She worked as an accountant for the Brattleboro Retreat in Brattleboro and for UNFI (United Natural Foods, Inc.) in Chesterfield. For the last 25 years she was employed as Vice President of Finance and CFO at Bethalan, Inc. of Keene.
She loved to travel the world with her husband, David. She took her first overseas trip with him to Belgium, and then on to Turkey for Thanksgiving. A year later she explored Australia on their honeymoon. Over the years she had taken multiple trips to Asia, South America, Europe and Iceland, most of the Caribbean Islands and many cities and states in the United States. She was looking forward to an upcoming trip to Las Vegas with her Core Group of friends from high school. Over the years she had taken regular vacations with the same group of friends. She also had a trip booked in August with her husband to Alaska for the first time. She also loved living in Key West, Fla., where they had a home and spent more than half of their time. She had many loving friends there from the 10 years they have lived there.
She had always enjoyed cooking and loved to watch all types of cooking shows, along with almost anything on Bravo. Holly loved to spend time with family and friends and delighted in introducing her favorite (Tuach) to her unsuspecting friends. She also loved animals and got pleasure from taking long naps with her dogs, Albee and Ipo. She had also fostered kittens she had from the Monadnock Humane Society until they were ready and able to find their forever homes.
Holly is survived by her husband, David Alan Barrett, of Sullivan and Key West, Fla.; her brother, Paul, and his wife, Anne, of Melbourne, Fla., her sister, Nancy Halpin, of Keene; and her mother, Mary Halpin, of Keene. She is predeceased by her father, George Halpin. She also has a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and David’s loving family.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Daniel Lamothe will be the celebrant. There are no visiting hours. All those attending are required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing protocols.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
