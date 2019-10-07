Holger G. Kron
Holger G. Kron, 65, of Troy, a passionate man who lived life to the fullest, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, Peter K. and Helena (Groben) Kron, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 10, 1953, in Lorzweiller, Germany.
Holger resided in Germany for many years where he was a skilled butcher by trade. He came to the United States in 1988, residing in Pottstown, Pa., then Clearwater, Fla., before moving to Troy nine years ago.
He worked for several years in maintenance with the Salvation Army in Pottstown, and also with the Saratoga Center Genesis in Limerick, Pa.
Holger took great pride in caring for his yard, ensuring that the grounds surrounding his home were meticulous. He lived for the land, and loved his John Deere tractor, ensuring that it was always spotlessly maintained. He enjoyed dancing, and listening to Irish music, especially the Celtic women. He also enjoyed watching old movies, especially those with Maureen O’Hara in them. Holger was also known to be a “little opinionated.” He had a special place in his heart for his dog, “Spike.”
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Brenda (Keating) Kron of Troy; his children: Kai Uwe Kron of Germany; Nadine Schnegelsberger of New Jersey; Nicole Wegmann of Germany; Yvonne Kron and her boyfriend, Jeremy Williams, of Keene; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Patek and her husband, Michael, of Keene; a stepson, Jeremy Wood and his wife, Deborah, of Lansdowne, Pa.; his grandchildren: Ben Patek, Kurt Patek, Chloe Patek and Sydney Wood; his brothers and sisters: Harold, Hugo, Sebastian, Corrina and Gitta, all of Germany; and his best friend, Thomas Emperor, of Troy.
Services and burial for Holger will be private.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
