The hard-working hands of Herbert W. “Rusty” Ball Jr., 68, of Keene and Surry, fell still with his sudden passing on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
