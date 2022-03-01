Herbert Taylor

Herbert “Herb” F. Taylor, 77, a former resident of Saxtons River, Vt., and Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends, after a brief period of declining health.
Herbert was born on March 28, 1944, in Winchester, son of the late Lillian B. (Hildreth) and Wesson Taylor Sr. He graduated locally from Thayer High School in Winchester with the class of 1962. Herb volunteered for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Okinawa and Detroit. After his service he attended the University of New Hampshire, where one of his favorite memories was playing baseball with Carlton Fisk.
On March 20, 1999, Herbert exchanged vows with the love of his life, Joan G. Wuttke. They had a simple service in Springfield, Vt., and have been happily married for the past 22 years.
Herb was an inspector for Vermont Circuit in Brattleboro until he retired in 2015. He was also employed by Timken Company in Keene as a metallurgist and was there for 32 years.
Herbert was an avid outdoorsman and loved to go hunting, fishing and hiking. In his role as Papa he also loved spending time with his kids and his grandkids while never missing their games, concerts or recitals. For many years he coached little league baseball and enjoyed playing on the MPB softball team. He would also spend many evenings at the park to watch and support his friends and coworkers while they played.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Joan G. Taylor, of Swanzey; his stepmother, Jaclyn H. Taylor, of Winchester; his three children: Vicki J. Taylor of Winchester; Michael D. Jakway and his wife, Gretchen, of Wilmington, N.C.; and Jason E. Taylor of Sullivan; along with his two children from combined marriage: Jennifer A. Bond and her husband, Matthew, of Keene; and Lenora M. Mangone of Greenfield, Calif. He is also survived by his two siblings: Diana Salonen and her husband, Greg, of Winchester; and Debra Parsons of Winchester; his 14 grandchildren: Chelsea Taylor, Clarissa Taylor-Wesley, Cheyenne Taylor-Wesley, Chantelle Denico, Isabelle Hubbard, Thomas Hubbard, Wesson Taylor, Annalee Taylor, Corey Jakway, Joseph Jakway, Caitlin Jakway, Abigail Bond, Lily Bond and Harper Crivello; his seven great-grandchildren, along with his cousins, nieces, nephews, extended friends and family.
Herb is predeceased by his parents; his son, Johnathan “John” R. Szekula, who passed on Sept. 24, 2010; and his five siblings: Eugene Taylor, Wesson “Jimmy” Taylor Jr., Lillian Bailey, David Taylor and Dennis Roy.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 99 Main St., Winchester, followed by a light lunch provided by The Ladies Society.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the New Hampshire Fish and Game, or the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
