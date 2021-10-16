Herbert K. Smith Sr.

Herbert K. “Herb” Smith Sr., 71, a longtime resident of Westport Village, died on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of his family near.
Herbert was born the son of the late Mayolin (Winter) and Norman Smith on Nov. 24, 1949, in Brattleboro. He was educated in Brattleboro where he attended Brattleboro Union High School.
On Dec. 16, 1972, he exchanged vows with Brenda K. Purrington in Swanzey. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Brenda passed on April 26, 2014, after 48 years of marriage.
Herb was employed by the Melanson Co. in Keene for 10 years as a machinist before his retirement in 2010. Prior, he had worked at New England Label Co. in Swanzey as a supervisor for 25 years.
He had many interests in life. In his younger years, time was spent hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working in his vegetable gardens and four-wheeling. He was always up for a good game of horseshoes and he liked to make flies for fishing. Mostly, Herb enjoyed his family and, in time, his grandchildren.
Mr. Smith is survived by his children and their spouses: Melanie S. Whitney and her husband, Robert Sr., of Keene; Maureen L. Conboy and her husband, Michael, of West Swanzey; and Herbert K. Smith Jr. and his wife, Colleen, of Westport Village; three siblings: Mary Perusse and her husband, Robert, of West Brattleboro; Nancy Perusse of West Brattleboro; and Norma Struthers and her husband, Clarence, of Vernon, Vt.; and five grandchildren: Robert Piper, Kelly Piper, Hayley Joyce, Matthew Piper and Lillian Smith. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Herb is pre-deceased by his siblings: Norman Smith, Paul Smith and Richard Smith.
In keeping with Herb’s wishes there are no calling hours. A public graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Westport Village Cemetery, Westport Village Road, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Herbert K. Smith Sr. to: Westport Community Church, 96 Westport Village Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.