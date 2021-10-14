Herbert K. “Herb” Smith Sr., 71, of Westport Village, Swanzey, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021. He passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
