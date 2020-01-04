Herbert D. Coleman III
On Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, Herbert D. “Herb” Coleman III, 53, of Keene, passed away at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., following a period of declining health.
Herb loved to tell stories and would always start out with the phrase, “Let me make a long story short.” Therefore, “Let me make a long story short.” He was born in Keene on Feb. 27, 1966, the son of Herbert and Theresa (McGowan) Coleman. Herb was passionate about many things, including hunting, fishing and being surrounded by the outdoors. He loved muscle cars, especially his ’69 Dodge Charger. He also loved snowmobiling and riding ATVs — he loved to watch events on television that were about ATVs and monster trucks. He also enjoyed watching a variety of movies, including historical fiction and nonfiction, action, Westerns, Marvel and superhero films, and war films. Herb was also a lover of animals and enjoyed the company of his four-legged companions, especially his dog, “Pumpkin.”
Herb enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Though his health had been declining over the past several years, he maintained his sense of humor and his love of storytelling. He was also a lover of history, especially naval history, and politics.
Herb is survived by: his mother, Theresa “Terry” Coleman; sisters, April and Cindy Coleman; brothers, John and Ben Coleman; nieces, Melanie and Jenna Coleman; and several extended family members. He was predeceased by his father and grandparents.
Herb’s family will remember him in a private ceremony. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020 in the Village Cemetery in Marlow, and will be announced as the date draws closer.
For those who wish to remember Herb through a memorial contribution, his family would ask that contributions be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
