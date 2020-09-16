A graveside committal service for Herbert D. “Herb” Coleman III of Keene, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at noon in the Village Cemetery, Church Street, Marlow. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are requested to please wear face masks and to follow the physical distancing requirements.
