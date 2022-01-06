Henry R. Dunham

Henry Russell Dunham, of Hinsdale, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1935, to the late Elmer and Mildred (Johnson) Dunham. He was raised in Putney, Vt., and played baseball for the Putney Athletics. In the 1950s he served in the Vermont National Guard. Henry worked for Putney Paper for many years before going to work at Basketville, also in Putney, where he worked as a skilled artisan. This career change gave him the opportunity to travel to China, where he demonstrated basket making. Henry also appeared on the television show, QVC, as a representative for Basketville in Minnesota for three weeks.
This man of faith was known for being kind-hearted. He touched many lives in a positive way. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved a good round of golf. He was also known for being a big Red Sox and Patriots fan. Henry was an adventurous soul (he rode a camel when he was 80) and was able to travel around Europe as well as parts of the Southwest and southern United States.
Henry spent the last four decades living in Hinsdale with his wife, Edith (Tobey) Dunham. He has five children: Patricia Dunham of Palm Beach, Fla.; Jerry Dunham of Brattleboro; Judy Wright of Charlestown; Roger Dunham of Skiatook, Okla.; and Henry Dunham Jr. (deceased). Henry also has three stepchildren: Juanita Ray of Winchester; Norman Cook (deceased); and Kenneth Cook of Surry. He leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours for Henry will be held at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home, 57 High St., Brattleboro, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
