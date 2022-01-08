Henry R. “Hank” Bailey III, 74, of Altadena, Calif., passed away on Saturday morning, Dec. 25, 2021, at Huntington Hospital after a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on Aug. 22, 1947, the son of Margaret and Henry R. Bailey Jr. Hank grew up in Keene, North Adams, Mass., and Apple Valley, Calif., and graduated from Victorville High School in 1965. He was a 1969 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned a master’s degree in 2002 from California State University of Los Angeles. Hank started his career in retail and sales working for Sherwin Williams, May Company and Pens Plus. He later found his true calling and after completing his masters degree in education he was a math teacher at Temple City High School from 2003 to 2020, where he was also the advisor to the Rubik Club, Chess Club and Science Bowl at JPL. Hank enjoyed his students, playing guitar, skiing, summer visits to Spofford Lake and playing poker with his friends from the men’s club at Temple Beth David, where he was an active member.
But mostly, Hank loved spending time with Arlene, his wife of almost 40 years, and their daughter, Lauren, who both survive him. Hank will be missed by many he touched throughout the years, including his sister, Peggy, of Stamford, Conn.; his brother-in-law, Ron Sedlacek, of Lincoln, Neb.; his nieces: Jana Conroy and her husband, Joe; and Laura Sedlacek; his nephew, Jeff Sedlacek; his great-nieces, Breanna and Ellie Conroy; and his great-nephew, Joseph Conroy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Bailey, and his sister, Buffy Sedlacek.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, Calif. All are invited to attend. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hank’s memory to Temple Beth David directly at templebd.com, or mail to 9677 Longden Ave., Temple City CA 91780; or the Temple City Schools Foundation, directly on their website at tcsf4students.org.
