A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry James Blouin will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale. Committal rites and burial will follow in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery. Mr. Blouin, 87, of Old Chesterfield Road in Winchester, passed away Jan. 29, 2020. To view his full obituary and leave messages of condolence, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
