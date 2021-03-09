Henry “Mike” Gokey, 77, passed away on March 7, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his loved ones at his side.
Mike was born to Evelyn Moultrup and Henry Gokey on Sept. 14, 1943, in Gilsum. He worked at MPB (Timken) for 31 years. Mike loved the outdoors — shooting, hunting, fishing and camping — and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a life member of the NRA.
Mike will be greatly missed by his wife of 38 years, Jeanette Gokey; and his children: his daughter, Theresa Burke, and her husband, Harry; and his son, Michael Gokey, and his fiancé, Jennifer Springer. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Jackie Merrill; his grandchildren: Jennifer Clark and her husband, Duston; Steven Burke; and Emilie Gokey; as well as his great-grandchildren: Taylan Wheeler, Ryan and Madylin Clark, and Jessie Burke; and his beloved dog, Buddy. Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service and graveside service will be held in the spring.
