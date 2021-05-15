A graveside service for Henry “Mike” Gokey, who passed away on March 7, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 32, Swanzey Center. A Celebration of Life will be held that day from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall, Main Street, Swanzey. All are welcome to either or both.
