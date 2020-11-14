Henry David Iselin died peacefully in the arms of his mom and dad on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after a long battle of complications brought on by leukemia treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.
Henry was born on Dec. 23, 2015, to Toby and Brenna (Whaley) Iselin alongside his twin sister, Elodie, and to big brother, George. Although on this Earth for only four and a half years, Henry lived a beautiful life full of joy.
Henry loved spending time at his grandparents’ farm in Marlborough. He rode tractors, took care of the animals, sipped tea with Mimi and explored the woods. Henry appreciated all of nature’s beauty, most specifically the simple little things like rocks and wildflowers. He took his time in almost all things in order to enjoy and appreciate the world’s beauty. Henry also enjoyed being at his other grandparents’ house, playing in their woods, mowing the lawn and being with their dogs. Donuts, riding bikes, hiking, building with Legos and magnatiles, listening to music, trains, fire trucks, animals, going to the children’s museum, swimming and camping were just a few of Henry’s favorite things. He also loved snuggling with his siblings and parents, and enjoyed playing with his friends.
Gentle, genuine, thoughtful and sweet are just a few words that capture Henry’s special essence. He was always thinking of others. He knew his dad likes collecting coins, so any coin he found he would give to his dad. His mom collected rocks from all of her children, so he saved special rocks for her (her rock jar is very full). Wildflowers were also precious gifts reserved for special people. These are just a few examples of Henry thinking of others. He was thoughtful and deliberate, always considering others’ feelings and looking for ways to make them happy. He was a true appreciator of natural beauty and did his best to share that with others to bring them the same joy.
One of Henry’s favorite things to do was imaginative play with his brother and sister. He loved playing dogs with his sister and taking his brother for rides in his imaginary Gator. They all loved playing wolves together. He also spent many hours playing on his pedal tractor. Parties, reading books, car rides, camping, hiking, singing at family meals, walking his dog and bike rides were just some of his most loved things to do with his family.
Henry was a student at the Montessori Schoolhouse for over two years, and he was set to begin preschool at Trinity Christian School before he got sick. Henry made friends wherever he went — from his friends at school to the oncology team at Dartmouth to the ICU team and specialists in Boston to the Keene Firefighters and beyond. There wasn’t anyone who came in contact with Henry who didn’t fall in love with his beautiful, sweet soul.
At 16 months old, Henry was diagnosed with leukemia. He fought that battle hard and won. He was the best patient — always taking his medicine and listening to his doctors. He was a true champion and a brave fighter, fully earning and deserving of his HenryTheBrave hashtag. He loved his “Doctor Days” at Dartmouth because after treatment, he got donuts to celebrate another successful day of battle. Although he was treated for leukemia for 3.5 years, Henry lived a very normal and healthy life. Everywhere he went, he emitted peace and joy. His laugh and smile were contagious. He was gentle to all creatures and kind and loving to all people.
If it weren’t for Henry’s compromised immune system from his leukemia treatment, he would have been able to fight and overcome the infections he got in August. Although he finished leukemia treatment the day before he was admitted to the hospital, it was the cancer treatment that weakened his sickness fighters. Because of this, we are asking that in lieu of flowers, if you are looking for a way to help, please consider donating to Henry’s memorial page through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. We are hopeful that with the research they fund, one day children will be able to beat cancer in a way that is less harmful to their bodies. (https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/2404544)
Henry is survived by his parents, Toby and Brenna Iselin; his big brother, George; and his twin sister, Elodie. He is also survived by all four grandparents: Mary and George Iselin; and Dave and Laurie Whaley; Uncle Jake and Aunt Rianne, Uncle Geordie and Aunt Amanda, Uncle Devin and Aunt Zelle, Uncle Sean and Cousin Caitlin, dozens of cousins, great aunts and uncles, and many dear and caring friends (both human and animal).
Although black is a most appropriate color for this occasion, as we are deeply mourning the loss of our sweet boy, since Henry was so passionate about his love for the color blue, it would be wonderful to see people accent their black with blue. The wake for Henry will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please be sure to wear a mask and social distance. The funeral will follow the next morning, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene at 10 a.m. Space is limited, but there will be a link to a live stream on the funeral home website. All are welcome to the graveside service that will be held following the church service at 151 Laurel St. in Marlborough. Everyone in attendance at the wake or service is welcome to bring a small rock or memento to add to Henry’s memorial. There will be a large outdoor celebration of life come warmer weather in 2021.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memories of Henry are encouraged to be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
