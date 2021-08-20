Helen Z. Babonis, 66, of North Swanzey, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family, following a long illness. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
