Helen Z. Babonis

Helen Z. (Zimmer) Babonis, 66, of North Swanzey, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with a long illness.
Her parents, Raymond C. and Helen (Egan) Zimmer, welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 5, 1954, in Holyoke, Mass. She grew up in Mansfield Depot, Conn., and was a 1972 graduate of E.O. Smith High School.
As a young girl, Helen was active in 4-H, having a special place in her heart for horses.
Helen attended Manchester Community College, and later was a graduate of the University of Connecticut, receiving a bachelor’s degree in science. It was while attending UConn that Helen met her future husband, Gerald D. “Jerry” Babonis. They were married on June 18, 1977.
Helen worked as a textbook manager at the Keene State College Bookstore for many years. She also enjoyed working with the students at the Monadnock Regional School District in Swanzey as a paraprofessional.
She loved cooking, baking and gardening. She found great solace in hiking and camping. Helen’s favorite pastime was the many wonderful memories created with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by many in the community, especially her husband of 44 years, Gerald D. “Jerry” Babonis, of North Swanzey; her children: Corianne LaBounty and her husband, Derek, of Maynard, Mass.; Emily B. Evans and her husband, Bennett, of Holderness; Peter G. Babonis and his wife, Marissa, of Londonderry; and Joseph S. Babonis of Keene; six grandchildren: Sophia LaBounty, Zane LaBounty, Lola LaBounty, Veera Evans, Ruby Evans and June Evans; two brothers: William Zimmer of Storrs, Conn.; and Christopher Zimmer of Freeport, Fla.; two sisters: Diane McKain of Northfield, Vt.; and Gail Rusiecki of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Helen was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Zimmer; and her sisters: Arlene Zimmer, Joanne Zimmer and Janice Rushton.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Sept. 2, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks, as the physical distancing protocols cannot be followed inside of the building. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial in the Mt. Caesar Cemetery, Swanzey, will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Babonis’ memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284-9168; or to the Monadnock Conservancy (www.monadnockconservancy.org), P.O. Box 337, Keene NH 03431-0337.
