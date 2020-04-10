Helen Smith Bradley
Helen (Phillips) Smith Bradley, 81, of Mesa, Ariz., and formerly of Swanzey, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, after a period of failing health.
Helen was born Nov. 19, 1938, the daughter of the late Bernice (Abbott) and Clifford Phillips. She attended local schools in Keene and worked at NGM Insurance Co. for approximately 20 years.
Helen married William D. Smith on June 23, 1956, and they had three children together. William sadly passed away on Feb. 13, 1974.
Helen moved to Arizona in 1980, where she was an active member of the American Legion Post 27 Ladies Auxiliary and VFW. She also enjoyed gardening, camping, Red Sox and Diamondbacks baseball, Patriots football, dancing, traveling and bingo.
Helen is survived by her husband, N. Scott Bradley, who she married on March 19, 1983; her daughter, Terry L. (Smith) Tan; her son, Mark D. Smith; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two stepsons: David L. and Christopher A. Bradley; and many, many nieces and nephews. Helen is also survived by three sisters: Marteile Page, Sandra Fuller and Sharon Bissell; and four brothers: Neil, James, George and Gary Phillips.
Helen is predeceased by a son, William D. Smith Jr., who passed on Dec. 21, 2014. She is also predeceased by three brothers: Kenneth, Donald and Bruce Phillips; and three sisters: Dorothy Whippie, Janice (Conley) Bissette and Bernice “Bunny” (Barfield) Roemer.
There will be a small graveside service to be announced at a later date.
