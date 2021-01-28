Helen R. Clauson, 92, of River Street, Alstead, passed away Jan. 23, 2021.
She was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Severens) Hitchcock. She was a graduate of the Bellows Falls High School with the class of 1946 as salutatorian. She worked for the municipal manager of Bellows Falls until her marriage in 1954 to Bruce Kibbee of Keene. Helen went to work after the birth of her two sons for the superintendent of schools in Charlestown and spent 20 years there. She then worked at the Connecticut River Bank branch in Langdon for several years.
In 1976, on Valentine’s Day, she married Richard Clauson of Marlborough, and they formed the Quality Printing business which they ran for several years.
Helen is survived by her son, Thomas Kibbee, and his wife, Tammy, of Westminster, Vt.; her son, William, predeceased her in 1979. Helen has two grandsons: Jordan Kibbee of Charlestown; and Ben Haley and his wife, Dana, of Swanzey. Helen is also survived by several stepchildren: Carl, David, Richard, Nancy, Cindy and Shirley. Helen has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hitchcock, of Saxtons River, Vt.; and two sisters-in-law: Gwendolyn Hitchcock of Saxtons River, Vt., and Lois Clauson of Washington.
Helen was a member of the Third Congregational Church in Alstead and served as secretary and treasurer. She also served as secretary and treasurer of the Woman’s Guild for many years. Helen enjoyed puzzles of all types, square dancing, piano and, in her younger days, golf — she was a former member of the Bellows Falls Country Club.
Services will be private at Helen’s request. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Alstead. The Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
