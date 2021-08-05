Helen Mamikonian, of Roxbury, died July 21, 2021, in Naples, Fla.
Excerpt from “The Statue of Liberty,” by Blanchet and Dard, 1985:
“... we have seen the photographs of immigrants jamming ships’ rails for a first look. One of them, Helen Mamikonian, a professor in Boston who arrived from France November 10, 1950, recalled: ‘I was a teenager, and I was alone on the boat. It was kind of frightening, you know, to cross the ocean by yourself. I met a very nice Italian girl about my age and another Italian, a young boy, and the three of us got up; it was early, 5:30-6 o’clock. We got up and ran to the deck ... she was silhouetted very clear, because we were very close to her as the tugboats came to pull us; we passed her very slowly. Of course we had to look up. She was beautiful ... Imposing, a good word, she looked imposing.’ ”
Helen was born Nov. 19, 1931, in Paris, to Norair Mamikonian and Anaid Sarantchof. Although she was of Russian and Armenian lineage, she considered herself French and a Parisian. As an adult, she would make excuses for her erratic driving, saying, “My father was a taxi driver in Paris!” When Helen arrived on that boat, the SS Liberte from Paris, she spoke little English. She and her mother, who had come over two years earlier, lived in an apartment in New York City. They took in much theater (Helen still has all the programs) and were avid moviegoers; they both loved Gary Cooper. She graduated from Hunter College and taught French at the Lenox School. She received her master’s degree in Russian from Middlebury College.
In the summer of 1959 Helen attended the Russian Summer School at Middlebury, rooming with a friend of Lee Harvey Oswald’s wife. Because of that association, she was called in as a witness for the Warren Commission in 1964.
In 1961, Helen joined the foreign language department of Simmons College, where she taught French and Russian, and where she met her lifelong friend, Mae Beck. She retired from there, Professor Emeritus, in 1989.
Together Mae and Helen traveled the world extensively, and Helen regaled us with more stories from that period than we can regrettably remember. They traveled to Antarctica, the Galapagos, Tibet, Nepal, Cambodia, the length of the Nile River and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. They did all this long before these places became fashionable as tourist destinations.
In 1971, Mae and Helen purchased their beloved Hardy Hill Farm in Roxbury. While there they both went for their pilot’s licenses. Helen was so proud of the signed piece of her T-shirt displayed on the wall, a tradition when someone passed the flying test successfully. In 1986 they bought the house in Naples, Fla., which Mae promptly dubbed “pretty house.” Then came the sailboat in which they took many merry voyages up and down the coast.
Helen was supremely generous to her friends and loved taking them out to dinner. We will all miss the stories, memories, laughs — and, above all, the woman who exemplified living life to the fullest.
Helen is survived by her brother, Stephen Mamikonian, and his wife, Marie, and their children, Lara and Alexander; her many friends; and her close friend, Gillian Melley, who always made sure she lived comfortably and lacked for nothing.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society or Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music.
