Helen M. Dubruiel, 93, of Peterborough and formerly of Swanzey, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Hartford, Conn., on July 30, 1927, daughter of the late Matilda (Gregoire) and Alexander Dubruiel.
Helen made a career at Homestead Woolen Mills and later as a skilled label weaver for New England Labels. A devout Catholic, Helen had been a communicant of St. Anthony’s in Swanzey and later at St. Bernard’s Church in Keene. She had participated in the Tuesday Morning Seniors bowling league in Winchester for many years. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed tending to her garden and working on grooming her lawn to be in tip-top shape. She will be remembered for being an extraordinary storyteller as she was always surrounded by her various-aged relatives who delighted in being with her and asking questions all the time. She made friends easily and was a true friend in all respects. She was greatly endeared by her siblings and her nieces and nephews. Everyone “loved Aunt Helen.” Her siblings could always count on her to be there in their times of need. Though she never married or had children of her own, she was “mother” to many.
Helen leaves behind her niece, Sharon Dubruiel, and family friend, Jon O’Brien, of Keene; her sister, Agnes Bruso, of Peterborough; her brother, Albert Dubruiel, and his wife, Barbara, of Bronson, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews throughout the country. She was predeceased by her siblings: Ovide Dubreuiel, Julian Dubruiel, Irene Lee, Rita Scarborough and Harold Dubruiel.
A private Mass will be held for family. Burial will take place in the spring at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen M. Dubruiel’s name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 173 Main St., Keene NH 03431; or to one’s preferred charity. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a kind word, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.