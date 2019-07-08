Helen M. Davis
The matriarch of the family, Helen M. Davis, 81, a resident of Spofford for more than 60 years, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland surrounded in the love of her family.
Her parents, Harold and Elvira (Perry) Rhoades, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 18, 1937, in Putney, Vt. Helen resided in Putney for many years before moving to Spofford.
She worked for many years with Forestview Farm in Spofford, a job she truly loved, especially making homemade doughnuts for the many customers she was blessed to greet and help over the years; and the former Spofford Hall and the Thompson House in Brattleboro, Vt.
On Oct. 20, 1956, Helen married Elmer A. Davis in Our Lady of Mercy Church in Putney. They spent more than 58 years together, listening to music, dancing and creating many special memories with their family, until his passing on May 10, 2015.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her three sons, Elmer A. Davis Jr. and his wife, Elaine, of Athens, Vt., Patrick Davis and his wife, Martha, of Westmoreland, Frank Davis of Wardsboro, Vt.; her grandchildren, Christine Standeven, Mathew Davis and Nicole Davis; her great-grandchildren, Allysa Standeven, Isabell Standeven, Kaiden Davis and Jaiden Perkins; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Jacqueline; her brothers, Gerald Rhoades, Edward Rhoades, Donald Rhoades, Gordon Rhoades, Bud Schulenberger and William Perry; and her sisters, Evelyn How, Leila Boomer, Ruth Laraway, Pauline Clapp, Edith Kissell and Josephine Clark.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Burial in the Friedsam Cemetery in Chesterfield will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Davis’ memory to the Residents Activity Fund at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, N.H. 03467.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
