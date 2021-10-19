Helen M. Barrett, 94, a longtime resident of West Swanzey, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Alpine Center, Keene.
Her parents, Mary (Perowski) and Peter Porada Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 25, 1927, in Ashuelot. She grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
Helen worked in retail sales for 22 years with the former J.J. Newberry department store and F.W. Woolworth department store, both in Keene.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Keene Post #799 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, taking long walks and traveling. She was also an avid reader. Helen found a very special place in her heart for her cats.
She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Porada, of West Swanzey; several cousins, including Evelyn Medlowski of Connecticut, Mary Jane Lynch and her husband, John, of Connecticut, Eugene Piurkowski and his wife, Diane, of Rindge, and Cecelia Lofton and her husband, Elmer, of Virginia. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Willard Barrett, in November of 1982; and a brother, Peter Porada Jr., in October of 2016.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening, Oct. 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the calling hours are required to wear facemasks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Barrett’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mass. & NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
