Helen Louise Collier, 78, of Surry, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 12, 2023.
She was born in Keene on April 14, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Richard F. Deering and Dorothy Jordan.
She grew up in Swanzey and graduated from Athol (Mass.) High School.
She held various positions throughout her career including legal secretary, loan processor, full charge bookkeeper, Notary, county office assistant and she retired as an administrative assistant.
She loved playing cards, Bingo, camping, going to the races, shopping, traveling and enjoyed her TV shows. She cherished her time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Scott Collier; three daughters: Roxanne Durfey (Paul), Robin Glover (Wayne) and Rhonda Thayer (David); a son, Randall Collier; and a sister, Martha Deering-Brock (John). She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her mother, Dorothy (St. John) Jordan; her father, Richard F. Deering; and her sister, Patricia LaPlante.
Calling hours will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial immediately following at Monadnock View Cemetery, 499 Park Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories for Helen and expressions of sympathy for the Collier family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.