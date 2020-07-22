Helen L. Steever
Helen L. (Parisen) Steever, 72, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her daughters’ home with family by her side peacefully, after a decline in health.
Helen is now with her husband of 36 years J. Michael Steever; her parents Alice (Geertsen) Parisen and Raymond Parisen, as well as her sister Susan Parisen, brother Sonny Parisen and her in-laws Jack and Ruth (Saunders) Steever.
Helen was born in Perth Amboy, N.J., on Jan. 16, 1948. She went to school in Woodbridge, N.J., and resided in Avenel, N.J. Helen and Mike married Feb. 1, 1976, in Sayreville, N.J., and had three children. They moved to Keene in 1985, where Helen ran an in-home day care for many children in Cheshire County and was also a Sunday school teacher. She loved children, shopping and big family gatherings.
Helen and Mike retired to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in 2001. They enjoyed the warm weather, making new friends and the ocean until Mike passed in 2007. Helen returned to Keene to be with her children and grandchildren. Helen will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. She may have been small but she was mighty and put up quite the fight.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter Nicole (Steever) McGrath and husband, Dennis McGrath; daughter Karen (Steever) Messer and husband, Jerome Messer, and a son, Michael Steever; her sister Kathi (Parisen) Milano and husband, Pastor Vincent Milano; her sister Christine Parisen and Helen’s sister in-law Karen (Steever) Hutchison and husband, Robert Hutchison, and sister in-law Joan Steever; her grandchildren, Dylan Fontaine, Tyler McGrath, Spencer Dunn, Caleb Steever, Brandon McGrath, Kleay Steever, Caden Steever; and great-granddaughter Renee Dunn. Helen had eight nieces and nephews that she adored, many cousins, aunts, uncles and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Keene American Legion on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m.; please come celebrate the life of Helen and visit with family and friends.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
