Helen “Henny” Frost Hale, 87, of Marlborough, and MacMahan Island, Maine, died April 1, 2023, surrounded by family.
She was born in Worcester, Mass., Feb. 18, 1936, daughter of Rufus S. Frost II and Helen (Houston) Frost. She attended Bancroft School in Worcester, Mass., and Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Conn., graduating in 1953. She attended Smith College with the class of ’57 and enjoyed her class reunions, keeping up with her close friends and even Zooming with them until this year.
In 1955 she married William Manning Hale at All Saints Church in Worcester, Mass. Henny and Bill’s life as a clergy couple took them to parishes in Springfield, Mass., Westfield, Mass., Syracuse, N.Y., Coventry, England, Alexandria, Va., Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., and Pittsburgh, Pa. They made lifelong friends everywhere they lived. Henny embraced the lively role of wife of a clergyman with exuberance and devotion. She served on altar guilds, played in the bell choir, and hosted visiting clergy and church groups, welcoming all with grace, kindness and elegance.
Henny was a dedicated volunteer for her children’s and grandchildren’s schools, the Frost Free Library, the Community of the Cross of Nails and Planned Parenthood. She was a member of several garden clubs, the Junior League, the Dublin Lake Club and the Mayflower Society.
She loved parties, picnics at Stone Pond, sailing the coast of Maine, vanilla ice cream, crossword puzzles and all the latest technology (she had an iPhone before any of her children). Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and her family was equally devoted to her.
Survivors include her sons: William M. Hale Jr. and his wife, Susan Keefe, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Stephen F. Hale and his wife, Sara (Choler), of Marlborough; her daughters: Helen “Holly” H. Mead and her husband, Ted, of Marlborough; and Rebecca H. Malone and her husband, Paul, of Chelmsford, Mass.; her grandchildren: Sarah F. Mead, Alden H. Mead, Paul G. Malone III and Samuel M. Malone; her sister-in-law, Mary B. Frost; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, The Very Rev. William M. Hale; her sister, Carol F. Paine; and her brother, Rufus S. Frost III.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at noon at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is in charge of arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
At the request of the family, there are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to: Friends of Frost Free Library, P.O. Box 457, Marlborough NH 03455.