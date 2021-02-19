Helen E. Salzmann

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 6:15 p.m., Helen Elizabeth (Barrett) Salzmann peacefully went home to her Heavenly Father at the age of 85.
Born on Nov. 12, 1935, to Mildred (Darling) and Thomas Barrett, she grew up in Stamford, Conn., and graduated from Stamford High School in 1953.
Her first job, at Pitney-Bowes, turned into a career she continued for about 30 years.
After moving to Keene in 1987, she worked for more than 20 years in payroll at National Grange Mutual. Her work was an important part of her life, and she cherished the many friendships she formed over her years at NGM. Helen thoroughly enjoyed her daily lunches with colleagues in the NGM cafeteria, and she often treated them to her baked goods, in particular, her famous pound cake.
Helen was a lifelong fan of the N.Y. Mets baseball team and tuned in to nearly every game. Helen had many hobbies — she was a talented knitter, proficient bowler, cross-stitcher, baker and animal lover. Helen was a devoted member of Sturtevant Chapel in Keene and active with the Silver Saints group until her move to assisted living at Maplewood Nursing Home.
Helen’s greatest pride and accomplishment was her family. She raised four children, Joy, Tom, Barrett and Chuck, with her former spouse, Charles E. Salzmann. She instilled in each of them a strong work ethic, independent (perhaps stubborn!) spirit, dedication to family and love of God.
Helen is survived by her children: Joy (J.R.) Davis; Thomas (Tomi) Salzmann; Barrett Salzmann; and Charles (Audrey) Salzmann. After being named “Ging” by her grandkids, she embraced the title and displayed it on her vanity license plate. Ging is survived by eight grandchildren: Rebecca (Jeremy) Dunn, Emily (a.k.a. Sr. Agnes Therese) Davis, Daniel Davis, Sarah (Matthew) Larrabee, Benjamin (Rebecca) Salzmann, Ella Salzmann, Henry Salzmann and Jack Salzmann; and she had the joy of loving five great-grandchildren: Oscar Dunn, Sylvia Dunn, Madelyn Larrabee, Noah Larrabee and William Salzmann.
Services will be held privately by the family. To view these services live via Facebook, please join in by following this link, https://fb.me/e/3qxjwo5bK, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, starting at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene NH 03431 (https://app.sharefaith.com/app/giving/sturtevant).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
