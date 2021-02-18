Helen E. Salzmann, 85, of Westmoreland, and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland following a period of failing health. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
