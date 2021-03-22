Hector H. Girard Jr.

Hector H. “Jerry” Girard Jr., 84, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Nashua on July 4, 1936, the son of Hector H. and Lillian (Lévesque) Girard Sr.
He grew up and attended schools in Nashua and graduated from Nashua High School in 1955.
Jerry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-58.
He started working with his father in his dental laboratory when he was 14 years old. After moving to Keene in 1959, Jerry opened and operated the Keene Dental Lab, which served dentists in the communities of Keene, Marlborough, Brattleboro and Bellows Falls until his retirement in 2019.
He was a member of the Parish of the Holy Spirit and attended St. Bernard’s Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Jerry was known for his sense of humor, warm personality and ability to put people at ease. He enjoyed exploring nature with his family and summer vacations at Wells Beach, Maine. His favorite outdoor activities were swimming, tennis, hiking and biking. He loved large family gatherings and had an extensive network of friends who would join for weekend cookouts. He enjoyed poker, which he played with his sons and monthly with a group of friends for decades. Jerry was an avid reader and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all he loved sharing his wisdom in conversation with others and spending time with his wife, Jeanne.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jeanne (Brodeur) Girard; five children: Peter H. Girard and his wife, Pak Yen Lim, of Cambridge, Mass., Michael A. Girard and his wife Joetta of Stratham, NH, Vivian L. Williams and her husband, Anthony, of Hampton, Va.; Philip D. Girard and his wife, Sheri, of Deerfield; and Andrew J. Girard and his wife, Meghan, of Bridgewater, Mass.; nine grandchildren: Keith Girard, Marie Hall, Jacob Williams, Joshua Williams, Jessica Girard, Arthur Girard, William Girard, Summer Girard and Nolan Girard; three great-grandchildren: James Williams, Noah Williams, and Ayla Girard and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Girard, in 1999; and two sisters, Madeline Meattey and Vivian Desjardins.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. There are no public visiting hours. All those in attendance at the funeral mass and committal services are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. Thank you and be safe!
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to: The Sisters of Holy Cross, Development Office, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester NH 03109-4811; or to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
