Heather L. (Harmon) Badore, 50, of Swanzey, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021. She passed from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
