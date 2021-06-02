Graveside committal services for Heather A. Park, who died on Jan. 13, 2021, will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Farms Cemetery in Northfield, Mass. Kidder Funeral Home, Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.
