Heather A. Park, 51 of Swanzey, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born in Greenfield, Mass., on Dec. 31, 1969, the daughter of Gene and Mildred (Reynolds) Park. Heather was a graduate of Pioneer Valley Regional High School in Northfield, Mass., and a graduate of Greenfield (Mass.) Community College. She was employed in several nursing homes in the area as a nursing assistant. She also worked in the family security business. She loved all animals, and arts and crafts, along with reading. She loved trips to the ocean and all seafood. She thought a lot of her dear Aunt Linda, and enjoyed time spent with her family.
She is survived by her companion, Kenneth Taylor, of Winchester; and her children: Joshua of Swanzey; Christian Ackerman of Florida; Jordan Jutras and his fiance, Shelby, of Hinsdale; and Alexandra Jutras of Winchester. She is also survived by her siblings: Daniel Allen of Greenfield, Mass.; John Allen of Springfield, Vt.; Gene Park Jr. and his wife, Joni, of Michigan; and Laura Lupien of Northfield, Mass.; her grandchildren: Melody Jutras and Logan Lewis-Park; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be calling hours on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will be in the spring in Farms Cemetery, Northfield, Mass., at a time to be announced.
Donations in her memory may be to ALS Assoc., Northern New England Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Suite 438, Concord N.H. 03301.
To send condolences or for directions, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
