Hazel Marie (Atwood) Cox, 88, of Keene, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Genesis Healthcare in Keene.
She was born on June 27, 1934, in Wellfleet, Mass., daughter of the late Earle and Sadie (Smith) Atwood. Hazel spent most of her life in Wellfleet. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Wellfleet United Methodist Church and was an Eastern Star member. She participated in the church choir and taught Sunday school. She also worked in the cafeteria at Nauset High School.
Hazel moved to New Hampshire in 1987 and was a member of Marlow United Methodist Church. While in New Hampshire, Hazel and her husband became friends with Tony Davis and Sharon Spalluto. The family would like to thank Tony and Sharon for their friendship and caregiving of Hazel and her husband, Bill.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey H. Cox, and his wife, Kerry, of South Wellfleet, Mass.; her brother, David Atwood, and his wife, Mary, of Alton (N.H.); as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, William T. Cox; and her sons, James W. Cox and Howard D. Cox.
The family will be planning a memorial service at the United Methodist Church in Wellfleet, Mass., in early June.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to Wellfleet United Methodist Church, 246 Main St., Wellfleet MA 02667.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
