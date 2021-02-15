Harry Cowles Lord, 93, of New Hampton, passed away peacefully at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Jan. 5, 2021, after a brief illness.
He was born in Framingham, Mass., on April 1, 1927, the son of George W. and Frances Eugenia (Wood) Lord.
The main focus and pride of Harry’s life was his time in the U.S. Navy, which he entered near the end of World War II. He enlisted early in February of 1945 at the age of 17, with 20 years of active duty followed by another 10 years of fleet reserve status, until fully retiring in 1974 as a Chief Boatswain’s Mate. His Naval career took him around the world serving on a variety of ships, including the attack transport USS Drew (APA-162), aircraft carrier USS Tarawa (GV-40), destroyer escorts USS Huse (DE-145) and USS Formoe (DE-509), rescue and salvage USS Recovery (ARS-43) and technical research (i.e., electronic surveillance) USS Oxford (AG-159). He achieved multiple decorations during his career including Good Conduct Medal (multiple), American Theater, Asiatic Pacific, World War II Victory medal, National Defense Service Medal and China Service Medal.
After his Navy service, Harry applied his carpentry skills in everything from cabinetry building to restoring historic buildings. For a while he raised chinchillas, which were a delight to visiting young relatives. He also entertained them with corny jokes and magically pulled quarters from behind their ears. Harry is remembered for always starting phone conversations with, “This is the good Lord calling.” Most of his post-Navy years were spent in New Hampshire, split between Richmond, Charlestown, Hill and finally New Hampton. For a change of pace, he spent a few years out west in Kalispell, Mont., until the local politics drove him back to New Hampshire.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Eugenia Lord, and a brother, George Walker Lord Jr.
Harry is survived by his brother, Kenneth Lord, of Florida; his cousins: Carol Eva of New Hampshire and Barbara Tewksbury of Massachusetts; and his nephews: Tim Lord, Gary Lord and Lee Lord of Connecticut. Harry is also survived by extended cousins, including Don (and Gayla) Eva; Debra (and Mark) Thompson; Dale Eva; Karen (and Jim) Roscoe; Peter Tewksbury; and Mark (and Amy) Tewksbury.
Like his father, burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s name to the New Hampton Firefighters Association.
